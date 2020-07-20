More national stores requiring masks

With COVID-19 cases surging in many places across the country, more and more national retail chains are requiring their customers to wear masks when they enter one of their stores.

Friday, Food City, Lowe’s and Home Depot all announced they would begin requiring customers to wear facemasks, beginning this week. Those announcements capped off a week that started with Walmart and Sams Club announcing that masks would be required for all customers, beginning today (Monday, July 20th). The mask mandate at Lowe’s and Home depot stores also goes into effect today, as do those at Kohl’s and CVS.

Wednesday, July 22nd, Kroger will begin requiring all customers to wear masks, followed on Thursday the 23rd, when Food City will begin requiring masks. Aldi’s grocery stores will begin requiring masks on Monday, July 27th, and Target stores will require masks beginning on August 1st.

Masks are already required at Best Buy, company-owned Starbuck’s and Costco stores already have mask requirements, and Costco’s was the first such mandate in the nation, as their mask policy went into effect on May 4th.