More national retailers requiring face masks

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

UPDATE: Food City announced Friday morning that shoppers at all of its stores will be required to wear masks, effective July 23rd.

Kroger has joined a growing list of national retail chains that will begin requiring face masks to be worn by all customers in the next couple of weeks.

Kroger will begin requiring masks on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kroger said small children will be exempt from the mask requirement, and acknowledges that some customers might not be able to wear masks for medical reasons.

“We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering,” Kroger said in its announcement. “If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger has made its grocery pickup service free. It’s normally $4.95.

Earlier this week, Walmart and Sams Clubs announced that masks would be required for customers at all of their locations, effective Monday, July 20th. Also on Monday, Kohl’s and CVS will start requiring face masks, and Target announced that a face mask mandate at their stores will go into effect on August 1st.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RSCC to host first “Equity Evening” July 23rd

(RSCC press release) Last month, Roane State Community College issued a statement condemning systemic racism and voiced …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.