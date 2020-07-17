More national retailers requiring face masks

UPDATE: Food City announced Friday morning that shoppers at all of its stores will be required to wear masks, effective July 23rd.

Kroger has joined a growing list of national retail chains that will begin requiring face masks to be worn by all customers in the next couple of weeks.

Kroger will begin requiring masks on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kroger said small children will be exempt from the mask requirement, and acknowledges that some customers might not be able to wear masks for medical reasons.

“We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering,” Kroger said in its announcement. “If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger has made its grocery pickup service free. It’s normally $4.95.

Earlier this week, Walmart and Sams Clubs announced that masks would be required for customers at all of their locations, effective Monday, July 20th. Also on Monday, Kohl’s and CVS will start requiring face masks, and Target announced that a face mask mandate at their stores will go into effect on August 1st.