More details on where to vote early, beginning Friday

Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election begins Friday, July 17th, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Saturday, August 1st. Election Day is Thursday, August 6th.

Early voting provides Tennesseans the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds and can shorten your wait time. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evenings and Saturdays along with multiple polling locations in many counties.

This year, there are some changes to early voting in Anderson County. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Clinton Community Center, which has been an early voting site in the past, is not open to the public, so early voting in the city will be at the Anderson County Fair Association Building, located at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, TN (37716). Early voting will continue at its traditional Oak Ridge location at the Midtown Community Center at 102 Robertsville Road, and at the Norris/Andersonville site in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Hours will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Roane County will have two fewer polling locations this year, with early voting taking place at the Kingston Community Center at 201 Patton Ferry Road, and at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.).

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Campbell County’s early voting sites will remain the same as in years past. They are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to social distancing measures.

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote will reduce your time at the polls.

Voters who have moved within the county or have had a name change since the last time they voted can update their registration online at www.GoVoteTN.com. By making sure your registration is up to date, you can shorten the time you will need to spend at your polling location.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on www.GoVoteTN.com or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free 1-877-850-4959.