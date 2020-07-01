Minor League Baseball pulls plug on 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the 2020 season has been cancelled, and of course that includes the Tennessee Smokies.

This will mark the first American summer without minor league baseball since 1901, and the first in the Knoxville area since 1956.

Minor League Baseball issued a statement that read, in part, “Major League Baseball has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.”

Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said, “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Tennessee Smokies issued the following statement after Tuesday’s announcement: “Minor League Baseball announced today that there will not be a 2020 Minor League Baseball season. The health and safety of our fans, players and staff members is our top priority. We look forward to creating more memories that last a lifetime at Smokies Stadium.”