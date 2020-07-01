Minor League Baseball pulls plug on 2020

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the 2020 season has been cancelled, and of course that includes the Tennessee Smokies.

This will mark the first American summer without minor league baseball since 1901, and the first in the Knoxville area since 1956.

Minor League Baseball issued a statement that read, in part, “Major League Baseball has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.”

Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said, “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Tennessee Smokies issued the following statement after Tuesday’s announcement: “Minor League Baseball announced today that there will not be a 2020 Minor League Baseball season. The health and safety of our fans, players and staff members is our top priority. We look forward to creating more memories that last a lifetime at Smokies Stadium.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Working together to bring back high school sports, performing arts

(Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff, executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.