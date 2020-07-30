Mildred Spears, age 93 of Clinton

Obituaries

Mildred Spears, age 93 of Clinton, TN formerly of Briceville, TN, was born June 12, 1927 to the late Ace and Ruth Tucker. Mildred loved gardening, bird watching, her family and grandbabies. She also loved True Crime Stories and singing. Mildred was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church in Briceville, TN and attended Blowing Springs Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Along with Mildred’s parents she is predeceased by her husband Gilbert Spears; daughters, Carol Gough and Kathy Sharp; brothers, Arvil, George, Lewis and Edward Tucker; sister, Sue Summerfield; and son in law, Layton Beets.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Joyce Beets; sons, Gary “Steve” Spears (Mable), Mike Spears, Scotty Spears (Jodie), and Jim Spears; brothers, Bob Tucker (Boots), Harold Tucker (Gail), and Jim Tucker (Jan); 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; son in law, Don Sharp and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice for their wonderful care for Mildred.

Mildred’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. David White officiating. Her interment and graveside service will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

