Merle Josephine Jones, 95, formerly of Kingston

MERLE JOSEPHINE JONES, age 95, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge. She was born May 19, 1925 in Monterey, Tennessee and moved to Roane County as a teenager. She worked as a seamstress many years at Roane Hosiery Mill. Merle was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. She enjoyed cooking and baking in her spare time. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jones; grandson, Doyle Jones; sisters, Maxine Dye and Dora Walker; brother, Dewey Pettit.

SURVIVORS

Sons Herbert Jones & wife, Elaine of Edgewater, FL

Jerry Jones & wife, Sharon of Kingston

Billy Jones of Harriman

7 Grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren

Sister Dean Hogue of Huron, OH

Sister-in-law Wilma Edgemon of Dothan, AL

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living and the Alexander Guest House for their special care for their mother.

A private graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. SueLynn Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org . Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.