MEDIC to host Summer Cookout promotion

(MEDIC Regional Blood Center press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host its first Summer Cookout Promotion July 20 – 24 and will include a special edition t-shirt, donor incentives and several giveaway items including a grill.

Each summer, MEDIC sees a decrease in donations while hospitals have an increased need for blood supplies. The Summer Cookout Promotion will help increase inventory as well as provide extra amenities for donors.

“During the summer months, we typically see fewer donors and the pandemic has had a huge impact,” says Kristy Altman, Director of Communications and Donor Engagement. “We want this to be a special week for our donors while also collecting the blood and blood-related products needed by our 25 hospitals.”

MEDIC continues to follow social distancing guidelines and is requiring masks for all donors, staff and visitors in their donor centers and community drives/mobile buses. MEDIC staff will be grilling hot dogs and will serve those individually as well as offering chips and drinks.

The schedule for cookouts includes:

7/20 – Athens Donor Center – 11 AM to 3 PM

7/21 – Crossville Donor Center – 11 AM to 3 PM (CST)

7/23 and 7/24 – Ailor Avenue Center and Farragut Donor Center – 11 AM to 5 PM

Additionally, MEDIC is pleased to announce the Farragut Donor Center will be open on Saturdays beginning July 11 through August 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM.

For more information, please visit the website at www.medicblood.org.