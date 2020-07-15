MEDIC Summer Cookout coming July 20-24

Jim Harris

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host its first Summer Cookout promotion next week amid a critical need for several blood types and COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

The promotion will run the week of July 20th through the 24th, and donors will be rewarded with a special edition t-shirt, Salsarita’s coupon and Texas Roadhouse coupon as well as a hot dog for lunch when they stop by one of MEDIC’s fixed donor centers on the day of that center’s Cookout.

Monday the 20th, the Cookouts begin at the Athens Donor Center from 11 am to 3 pm, and continue on Tuesday, July 21st from 11 am to 3 pm Central time in Crossville.

After taking Wednesday off, the Cookouts will run simultaneously at both of MEDIC’s Knox County locations—Ailor Avenue in downtown Knoxville and Kingston Pike in Farragut—on Thursday the 23rd and Friday the 24th, from 11 am to 5 pm each day.

MEDIC says it is currently critically low in A Positive, A Negative, O Positive and O Negative blood types. During the summer season, MEDIC traditionally sees fewer donors while the demand remains high. During the pandemic, MEDIC has seen fewer donors and the need continues to increase for both blood products and CCP.

For more information on dontaing blood products or CCP, or on how MEDIC is working to keep donors and staff members alike safe during the pandemic, visit www.medicblood.org.

