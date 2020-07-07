Zidre Edward Rodolph (ACSD)

Man arrested after two-county pursuit

Jim Harris

A man is facing several charges following a traffic pursuit that spanned two counties and eneded with a crash.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, troopers responded Monday afternoon to a report of a driver headed north in the southbound lanes of I-75. Troopers located the car, the driver of which increased his speed and attempted to evade arrest.

The chase was joined by deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department before the fleeing vehicle crashed along the side of Oak Grove Road in Campbell County.

22-year-old Zidre Edward Rodolph was arrested without further incident and charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence, along with a host of other charges.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

As of this morning, Rodolph remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

