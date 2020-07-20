LPD executes search warrant Friday

Early Friday morning, officers with the LaFollette Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at a basement apartment in a home on East Central Avenue.

The raid was carried out by members of the LPD, and agents from the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 am Friday following a drug investigation.

Authorities say that two men and a woman were targeted in the operation after operatives allegedly purchased heroin at the apartment.

Police also said that they recovered about 40 tires believed to have been stolen from a local tire shop.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is continuing.