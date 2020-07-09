Larry P. Green

Jim Harris

Larry P. Green passed away on June 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Larry was born on January 5, 1963. He lived his whole life around this area. He was an Iron Worker out of the Local # 387. Larry enjoyed four wheeling and taking his Jeep out in the woods.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Nella Green; by brother, Lanny Green and by sister, Darlene Underwood; by nieces, Jennifer Patterson and Tasha Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Sissy Green; by children, Sarah Posten of Sweetwater, Gracie Green of Harriman, Andrea Thomas of Kingston and Doug Laymance of Wartburg; by grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Deacon, Kameron, Harley and D.J.; by great grandchild, Chase; by sisters, Susie Green of Oliver Springs and Sandra Hoskins of Harriman; by special nieces and nephews, Johnnie and Melinda Phillips, Matthew Hoskins and wife Nicole, Jesse Hoskins, Crissie Thompson, Jeremy Patterson, Karese Gephart, Micah Underwood, Randy Green and Albert Green; by special brother in law, David Underwood and also by extended family and friends.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at Indian Creek Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN with Bro. Darrell Vann officiating. Burial to follow at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Green family. www.sharpfh.com.

