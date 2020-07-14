LaFollette Muncipal Building, Library closed to public

The city of LaFollette announced Monday that the lobby to the Municipal Building will be closed until further notice to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Campbell County, and much of East Tennessee. Citizens are being encouraged to use the drop box located at the front of the building until the lobby reopens. All city services are still operating, and you can reach the LaFollette Municipal Building at 423-562-4961. If you need a police report, or have a non-emergency police issue, call 423-562-8331, or 423-562-8332.

City officials also announced Monday that the LaFollette Public Library will be closed until further notice as well. That closure began today (Tuesday, July 14th).