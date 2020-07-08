Justin Lynn Braden, age 32 of Briceville, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on April 30, 1988 in Oak Ridge. He enjoyed playing Xbox, shooting, off-roading. Justin also loved to cook, work on cars, but most of all he loved spending time with his girls.

He is preceded in death by Grandparents, C.L. and Glenna Braden, Mary Sue Bunch; aunt, Audrey Smith; great-grandparents, Edith Gaylor, Blanche Vickery, Noah L. and Lucille Braden.

He is survived by: parents, Darrell Braden and Jennifer Phillips; former wife, Kimberly LeeAnne Fagan; daughters, Elizabeth Maria Braden, Gabrielle Alexis Braden, and Natalee Jailynn Braden; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Rocky Top, in charge of arrangements.