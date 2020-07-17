Johnny Henry Lloyd, age 75 of Clinton

Johnny Henry Lloyd, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at The Waters of Clinton. Johnny was born December 13, 1944 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Foust and Gerthie Lloyd.  Before he became disabled Johnny loved driving through the mountains in Scott County.  In addition to his parents Johnny is also preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
He is survived by:
Brother…………….    Lewis Lloyd & wife Carolyn of Clinton
Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Ricky Hall officiating.  His graveside will be 11:00 am, Sunday at Phillips Cemetery in Scott County.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

