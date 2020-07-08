JoAnn Broyles Underwood, 88

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 37 Views

JoAnn Broyles Underwood (88) was granted her angel wings on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 9:19 a.m.  Her final days were spent at Tennova Health & Rehab Center, in LaFollette, Tn.

JoAnn was born in Kingsport,  Tn to Ralph and Lula Crain May 4, 1932.  She is proceeded in death by her 1st husband Richard (Dick) Broyles and her 2nd husband Francis (Woody) Underwood.  She was also proceeded in death by her 2 brothers Kermit Crane and Ralph Crane, and 2 sisters Deszmer Pollock and Vaughn George, and a daughter Janice (Steve) Pinner.

JoAnn is survived in death by her son Richard (Dixie) Broyles and her daughter Leisa Biggs, step daughters Debra Underwood, and Junelle (Bobby) Lewis. Grandchildren Ernest  (Skipper) (Theresa) Biggs, Kathleen Earl, step Grandchildren Kharma Corey, and Wesley Hardin. She also is survived by many  great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

A memorial service is planned for a later date, due to the Corona Virus.

In lieu of flowers we are asking donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1420 Dutch Valley Dr, Knoxville, Tn 33718 (865-689-7123) in her memory.

www.holleygamble.com 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Billy Ray Carter, 70

Mr. Billy Ray Carter passed away peacefully at his home in Powell, Tennessee on July …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.