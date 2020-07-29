Jefferson MS employee tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Bruce Borchers, the superintendent of the Oak Ridge Schools, informed parents in a letter Tuesday that an unidentified staff member at Jefferson Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Borchers said that the staff member took a “precautionary test” and self-quarantined, before learning of the positive test results Tuesday morning.

Borchers said staff members and their families who had close contact with the infected staffer were contacted individually.

Below is part of Dr. Borchers’ missive to parents and community members.

“In an effort to mitigate the impact of this development we have taken the following steps:

1. All staff members (and their families) who were identified as having been within close proximity to the ill staff member have been individually contacted to inquire about who else they may have had recent contact with and to identify the specific areas of the JMS building they visited.

2. We are advising staff members who believe they have come into close contact with an individual who has received a positive test for COVID-19 to talk to Mr. Cox or Mrs. Laurendine. For COVID-19, a close contact is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer starting from 2 days before onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

3. All areas of the JMS building identified as having been potentially infected have been stringently cleaned since the time of the potential exposure.

4. The ORS administrative staff has reevaluated these circumstances with the guidance of the school system’s newly formed Communicable Disease Team (CDT) which is composed of leaders from the Oak Ridge Schools and the appropriate County Health Department.”

School in Oak Ridge reopened today.