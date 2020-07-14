Jamie Elizabeth (Beth) Hooks, age 41 of Lake City, Tennessee went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the UT Medical Center. She was born December 27, 1978 in Knox County, Tennessee. Beth was a 1997 graduate of Anderson County High School. She was a member of the Briceville First Baptist Church. Beth always loved music and loved to sing. She sang in her high school chorus group and her church choir when she was young while attending her home church, Clear Branch Baptist Church. Beth also sang with the Joy Singers of Main Street Baptist Church. She always loved teaching Bible School, working with the children and preparing meals at church for any kind of church social.

Beth had a very loving personality and loved people. She was a wonderful Mother, a good wife, homemaker and great cook. Beth loved her husband and children dearly as well as being very close to her parents. She has always been very close to her family and all of her nieces and nephews. She loved her dog Bean and her kitties, Sherwin and Baby Cat. She was very loved by her family. She leaves numerous family members and friends to mourn her loss. She will be dearly missed by everybody.Survivors:Parents, James & Linda Slover Lindsay, Lake City,Husband of 17 Years, Harvey Roger Hooks, Jr.,Lake City,Sons,Cody Ellis, Lake City, Camden Hooks,Lake City, Cayson Hooks,Lake City, Brother, James Michael Lindsay & Samantha,Knoxville, Sister, Julie Lindsay Bowling & Kevin, Lake City, Nieces, Lindsay & Kaelyn Bowling and Emilee Hooks, Nephews, Samuel Bowling and Ryan Lamons, Great Niece, Brinlee Hooks, Father-in-law & Mother-in-law, Roger & Bonnie Hooks, Briceville

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Briceville First Baptist Church, Building Fund or Beth’s Rescue Fund, C/O Dr. Julie Bowling, 155 Clear Branch Road, Lake City, TN 37769.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Russell and Rev. Danny Lawson officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery in Lake City, TN for a 10:00 AM Interment.

