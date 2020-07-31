James Dean Hunter, age 77 of Oliver Springs

James Dean Hunter, age 77 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.

After many years of dedicated service, James retired from K-25 as a Fireman and EMT. He was a US Navy Veteran, a Mason with Oliver Springs Lodge, and was well respected by his peers.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Gertie and Dallas Patterson; brothers, Robert and Lewis.

Survivors include his children, Tena and husband Randy, Jimmy and wife Angie; grandchildren, Lucas, Gracey, Cheyenne, Daniel, and Chloe; great grandchildren, Rhett; companion, Sandra; brothers, Grover and Dallas; sisters, Martha, Shirley, and Helen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

