James Dean Hunter, age 77 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.

After many years of dedicated service, James retired from K-25 as a Fireman and EMT. He was a US Navy Veteran, a Mason with Oliver Springs Lodge, and was well respected by his peers.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Gertie and Dallas Patterson; brothers, Robert and Lewis.

Survivors include his children, Tena and husband Randy, Jimmy and wife Angie; grandchildren, Lucas, Gracey, Cheyenne, Daniel, and Chloe; great grandchildren, Rhett; companion, Sandra; brothers, Grover and Dallas; sisters, Martha, Shirley, and Helen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hunter family. www.Sharpfh.com.