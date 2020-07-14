Harold Eugene “Gene” Purcell, age 79 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Gene served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962 and earned various honors and accomplishments. He retired from ORNL Y-12 as a Plant Manager.

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Violet (Rhea) Purcell; and brother, Johnny Purcell.

Gene is survived by his son, Troy Purcell; daughter-in-law Lara Purcell; grandsons, Luke and Eli Purcell; brother, Eddie Purcell; sister, Jackie Longmire; and Troy’s mother, Patricia Cappiello, whom he was married to from 1965 to 1973.

There will be a small private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gene’s chosen charities of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and/or the Wounded Warrior’s Foundations. www.holleygamble.com

Related