GSMNP provides log-in info for meetings on proposed bike trail system

(GSMNP press release) On July 20, Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the schedule for virtual public meetings regarding a proposed mountain bike trail system on the unfinished section of the Foothills Parkway corridor in Wears Valley, TN. Please refer to the following meeting access information, which has been updated to include the required passwords:

Zoom Instructions

Please click the following links to join the public meetings from a computer, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Link for Tuesday, July 28: https://zoom.us/j/92424167876?pwd=VXpZYlJ1emd2c3JBRndxcktXdkMzQT09

Link for Thursday, July 30: https://zoom.us/j/98627136296?pwd=UU5GY0ROL1FiL045Q3FQemdnSW82Zz09

Follow these steps which will be prompted:

• Click “Download Zoom Application” OR Click “Join from your browser”

• Click Open/Launch Zoom

• If prompted, enter Passcode: GRSM

• Enter your name and email address (this will be kept private and not shared)

• Optional: Click “test audio” to ensure you can hear the speakers.

To ask questions, there is a “Q&A” box located at the bottom of the Zoom screen. Enter question and click send. Questions will go directly to park staff (only). To enter questions anonymously, check “enter questions anonymously.” After the presentation, park staff will read and answer questions for the audience. The meeting will conclude after all questions have been addressed.

Phone only instructions:

Dial either of these toll-free numbers: (312) 626 6799 or (929) 205 6099

On July 28, enter Webinar ID: 924 2416 7876, Passcode: 514752

On July 30, enter Webinar ID: 986 2713 6296 Passcode: 285050

Please note that questions can only be submitted through the Zoom platform. Phone participants will attend the meeting in listen-only mode.

Reminder: While the meeting will provide an opportunity to ask questions, formal public comments should be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrail) or by mailing a hardcopy letter to the park by August 19, 2020.

Please note that the newsletter distributed on July 20 contained a mileage error for preliminary alternative 3. The newsletter stated the total mileage was 12.4. The mileage for preliminary alternative 3 should 10 miles. A corrected newsletter has been posted to https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails.

Background:

The park is initiating an environmental assessment and 30-day public scoping period in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

As part of the scoping process, park staff request public input on the proposed action, preliminary alternatives, and issues for consideration in the environmental assessment. The park will host virtual public meetings at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 30. Park staff will present an overview of the proposal from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will then be available to answer questions from the public until 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to provide comments through August 19, 2020:

On the web (preferred method) at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/WearsValleyBikeTrails

By mail:

Transportation and Recreation Planning Projects

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

107 Park Headquarters Rd

Gatlinburg, TN 37738