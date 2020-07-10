(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure along King Branch Road on Tuesday, July 14 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. to make pavement repairs. King Branch Road is located off the northbound Spur near Pigeon Forge, TN. The road will remain open during the single-lane closure, but motorists should anticipate delays.
For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.
GSMNP announces single-lane closure on King Branch Road
