GROTS: Creed beats field, rain, for first career win

(NASCAR.com) Sheldon Creed prevailed in a frantic three-wide restart on Lap 52 of Saturday’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and held the spot through the second stage break, earning his first career series victory when lightning and rain showers forced the race to be called official 71 laps into the scheduled 150-lapper.

Menacing weather around Kentucky Speedway ultimately caused teams to race the skies as well as each other, and Creed’s bold move around Kentucky native Ben Rhodes and rookie Zane Smith on that restart turned out to be the trophy-maker.

Rhodes, who won here in 2018 and defending series champion Matt Crafton, who rallied from sixth place on that restart ultimately finished second and third, respectively. Johnny Sauter and series championship leader Austin Hill rounded out the top five.

Rookies Christian Eckes, Smith, Derek Kraus and Tanner Gray finished sixth through ninth with Todd Gilliland completing the top 10. Another former series champion, Brett Moffitt, who led a race-high 26 laps, finished 11th after having to come back up through the field after a pit stop penalty at the conclusion of Stage 1.

