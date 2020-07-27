GROTS #2: Veteran Crafton holds off rookie Eckes for first win in 67 races

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 25 Views

(NASCAR.com) The 44-year-old reigning NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion held off a determined charge from 19-year-old Christian Eckes and held on to win Saturday’s e.p.t. 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In the second leg of NASCAR’s first Truck Series weekend doubleheader, Crafton broke a 67-race drought dating back to his 2017 victory on the Eldora Speedway’s half-mile dirt track. Crafton took the lead moments after a restart on Lap 113 of 134 and held the top spot the rest of the way.

The three-time series champion beat Eckes to the finish line by .324 seconds to secure his third win at the 1.5-mile track and the 15th of his career. Crafton had been in a close battle for one of the final playoff spots; now, he’s locked into the postseason with the victory.

Grant Enfinger ran third behind Crafton and Eckes, with Tanner Gray and Ben Rhodes finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Gray secured the first top five of his career in his 13th Truck Series start.

The Gander Trucks will return to the track on Friday, Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway.

For a wrap-up of Saturday’s race, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Programming Note: Trading Time Primetime ending at 6:30 pm Thursday, Friday

We have a programming change for Thursday and Friday nights here on WYSH and WQLA. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.