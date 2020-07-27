GROTS #2: Veteran Crafton holds off rookie Eckes for first win in 67 races

(NASCAR.com) The 44-year-old reigning NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion held off a determined charge from 19-year-old Christian Eckes and held on to win Saturday’s e.p.t. 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In the second leg of NASCAR’s first Truck Series weekend doubleheader, Crafton broke a 67-race drought dating back to his 2017 victory on the Eldora Speedway’s half-mile dirt track. Crafton took the lead moments after a restart on Lap 113 of 134 and held the top spot the rest of the way.

The three-time series champion beat Eckes to the finish line by .324 seconds to secure his third win at the 1.5-mile track and the 15th of his career. Crafton had been in a close battle for one of the final playoff spots; now, he’s locked into the postseason with the victory.

Grant Enfinger ran third behind Crafton and Eckes, with Tanner Gray and Ben Rhodes finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Gray secured the first top five of his career in his 13th Truck Series start.

The Gander Trucks will return to the track on Friday, Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway.

