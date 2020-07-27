GROTS #1: Points leader Hill snares first win of 2020

(NASCAR.com) As the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series leader for seven straight weeks, Austin Hill was all but assured of making the playoffs.

On Friday night he made it official, winning the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Kansas Speedway to pick up his first victory of the season and lock up a playoff spot.

After swapping the top spot with Brett Moffitt following the final restart on Lap 88, Hill grabbed the lead for good on Lap 96 of 134 and held it the rest of the way. All told, Hill led four times for a race-high 65 laps.

Moffitt and Grant Enfinger battled for the second position during the final green-flag run, with Moffitt prevailing. Hill pulled away as the two drivers fought for position behind him and crossed the finish line with a comfortable 2.928-second lead.

Enfinger held third, followed by reigning and three-time series champion Matt Crafton. Sunoco rookies Derek Kraus and Zane Smith were fifth and sixth, respectively, with Rhodes, Sheldon Creed, Johnny Sauter and Todd Gilliland completing the top 10.

