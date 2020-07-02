Glenna Sue Miller, age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Corryton, TN. She enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. Glenna also loved reading and scrap-booking. Glenna is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Lowe.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Miller of Clinton, TN; mother, Leatha Lowe of Clinton, TN; sons, Matthew Daugherty of Clinton, TN, Andrew Lowe and wife, Amber of Oliver Springs, TN; daughter, Melissa Daugherty and husband Shane Emert of Luttrell, TN; brothers, Carlos Lowe of Clinton, TN, Charles Lowe of Clinton, TN, Alvin Lowe of Clinton, TN, David Lowe and wife Rhonda of Nashville, TN, Steve Lowe and wife Lisa of Oliver Springs, TN, Jimmy Lowe and wife Teresa of Oliver Springs, TN, Gary Lowe of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Margaret Brittle of Clinton, TN, and Patricia Davis of Clinton, TN; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 3:00pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.