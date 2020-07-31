Friday, Saturday final two days to vote early before August 6th elections

Today and tomorrow (Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st) are the final two days of early voting for next Thursday’s state and federal primary and county general elections in Tennessee.

On Thursday, 613 votes were cast in Anderson County, bringing the 12-day total to 5746. Of those, 3764 voted in the Republican primary and 1950 people voted in the Democratic primary.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm Friday (7/31) and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday (8/1) at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County on Thursday, there were 146 votes cast, and election officials say that 1456 people had voted as of the close of the polls on Thursday.

Early voting at the Campbell County Election Commission office today (7/31) from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

Voters can cast ballots at the Jellico Municipal Building Friday from 2 to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. are 9 am to 2 pm Thursday, 2 to 7 pm on Friday and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Roane County early voting is at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm today and Friday, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day to stay safe. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day (August 6th) should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.

For the latest information on early voting and the Aug. 6 election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett , Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate