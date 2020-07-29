Frank Leon Layton, 90

Frank Leon Layton passed away July 28, 2020 at the age of 90.

He was a long-time resident of Clinton before moving to Asbury Place  in Maryville, TN.

Frank was born to Frank and Leona Layton of Cartersville, Georgia on October 10, 1929.  In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Minerva Layton, and a number of very special aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was married on September 2, 1956 to Ruth Ann Shinall Layton.  They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.  He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, along with his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Alan Cummings of Walland, TN and his daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Jack Walker of Farragut, TN along with a dear first cousin Carol Davis of Auburn, AL.

He was a long time member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton and will be fondly remembered by his church family there.

Frank had a good, long and happy life, but will be missed by his family who loved him very much and will forever be grateful for his love, guidance and care.

Due to current circumstances,  the family has chosen to have a call at your convenience at Holley-Gamble Funeral  Home on Thursday from 12:00 noon to 4:30 PM.  Family and friends will meet Friday morning at 9:45 AM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 or to Sam Jones United Methodist Church, 100 W. Church Street, Cartersvlle, GA 30120.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

