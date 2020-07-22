‘Fantasy of Trees’ cancelled for 2020

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday that the annual Fantasy of Trees at the Knoxville Civic Center has been cancelled for this year, the latest victim of COVID-19.

In its announcement, ETCH officials wrote that the decision was reached after “much careful consideration…due to ongoing concerns over the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in our community.”

The annual event, which runs the week of Thanksgiving, is the hospital’s single largest fundraiser, and draws an average of 60,000 to Knoxville to kick off each holiday season.

Last year, Fantasy of Trees raised $420,000, and each years raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to enable the hospital to purchase life-saving medical equipment for its young patients.

Fantasy of Trees organizers are busy working on an alternate fundraiser for this year, while still keeping public safety as a top priority and say that details will be released soon.