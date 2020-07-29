Elzine “Else” Duke, age 90 of Clinton

Jim Harris

Elzine “Else” Duke, age 90 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.  Elzine was born January 2, 1930 to the late David and Katherin Weimer.  In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Graydon Duke.
Elzine was survived by her son, Reginal Duke of Gretna, Ne.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.

