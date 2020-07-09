Edward (Ed) Gallaher

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Edward (Ed) Gallaher died peacefully and suddenly, at age 75 at Methodist Medical Center on July 5, 2020. He was best known in life by “old man, dad, and papaw,” titles that he took great pride in.

Ed was born on September 17, 1944 in Oliver Springs, TN, where he spent the majority of his life.

He married Kay, his wife of 55 years, in 1965. Ed is also survived by his four daughters and two sons-in-law: Cheryl Miller, Kathy and Leo Francois, Denise Gallaher, and Sondra and David Bryant. He has three grandchildren that were his world: Jenna and Kevin Yarber, Matt Bryant, and Becca Myers. Ed also leaves behind his amigo, his right-hand companion, and special cat, Zippo. Ed was surrounded by several friends and family throughout his entire life, but a special mention to a very close and dear friend, Johnny Bratcher and his son William Bratcher (who was like an honorary grandson in Ed’s life).

Ed had many hobbies including: fishing, reading, watching westerns, and listening to bluegrass music. He loved his beer, his pipes, critters, and backyard barbeques with his family. He had a passion for life, and he made sure he enjoyed it. The way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority, and he paved his own way.

A visitation to celebrate his life will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Gallaher family. www..Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

JoAnn Broyles Underwood, 88

JoAnn Broyles Underwood (88) was granted her angel wings on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.