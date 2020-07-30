Economy shrinks at record pace in 2Q 2020; State releases unemployment data

According to the US Department of Commerce, the coronavirus pandemic triggered the sharpest economic contraction in modern American history.

Gross domestic product — which is the broadest measure of economic activity — shrank at an annual rate of 32.9% in the second quarter, as many restaurants and retail storess closed their doors as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The economic shock in April, May and June was roughly four times as sharp as the worst quarterly decline during the Great Recession, according to NPR.

1.43 million Americans applied for first-time state unemployment last week, which is an increase of 12,000 from the previous week’s report, according to the US Labor Department. It was the second straight week of increased unemployment filings, whicih analysts say shows that the economic picture is still “grim.”

You can find more by following this link.

Graphic: TDLWD

In Tennessee, 19,461 people applied for unemployment last week, a significant decline from the previous week, when over 25,000 people filed first-time jobless claims. Since March 15th, 759,584 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment.

For a complete look at the numbers released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, check out our website, and for information on first-time and continuing jobless claims at the county level, follow this link.

Total Claims Paid 264,002 Total Payments $246,276,467 Tennessee Payments $0* Federal Payments $246,276,467

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund



New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 New Claims Since March 15 759,584 Data from TDLWD