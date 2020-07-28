Early voting wraps up day 9

As we have been reminding you, early voting for the August 6th state and federal primary and county general elections continues through Saturday, August 1st.

Monday in Anderson County, 510 people voted, bringing the 9-day total to an even 4300. 2789 people have cast a ballot in the Republican primary, while 1481 people have voted in the Democratic primary. 983 ballots have been received by the Election Commission by mail.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays, and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays, in Anderson County at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Campbell County saw 126 people vote Monday, which brought the 9-day total to 1040.

Campbell County’s early voting sites are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office will be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Jellico’s early voting hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 2 to 7 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Roane County early voting will be taking place at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.