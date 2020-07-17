Early Voting: Who’s on the ballot in Anderson, Campbell, Roane

Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election begins Friday, July 17th, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Saturday, August 1st. Election Day is Thursday, August 6th.

Across the state, voters will be asked to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries for the soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat currently occupied by Lamar Alexander, as well as in primaries for US Congressional races and for seats in the State House of Representatives.

Here is a closer look at the ballots in Anderson, Campbell and Roane Counties.

ANDERSON COUNTY

In Anderson County, voters in the Republican primary have pretty easy choices in the booth, as incumbent District 3 Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is unopposed, as is incumbent 33rd District State Representative John Ragan and District 36 State Representative Dennis Powers.

Choices will be similarly easy on the Democratic side, with Meg Gorman unopposed to face Fleischmann in the November general election. There is no Democrat running in the primary in State House District 33, but C.J. Mitchell is unopposed to face Powers in the November election in District 36.

Locally, incumbent Public Defender Ann Coria and incumbent Property Assessor John Alley, Jr. are both unopposed in the county general election, as are incumbent School Board members Dail Cantrell (District 3), John Burrell (District 4), Andy McKamey (District 5), and Glenda Langenberg (District 8) all unopposed, as is Scott Gillenwaters in District 6.

No one appears on the ballot for Constable District 1.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County voters in the Republican primary will see incumbent District 2 Congressman Tim Burchett and District 3s Chuck Fleischmann are unopposed as they each seek re-election.

At the state level, the Republican primary also features unopposed incumbents in State Senator Ken Yager and District 36 Representative Dennis Powers.

In the District 2 Congressional primary on the Democratic side, Chance Brown and Renee Hoyos are squaring off to face Burchett in the fall, while Meg Gorman appears on the ballot, and will face Fleischmann in November.

No Democrat is running to face Yager in the November election, while C.J. Mitchell also appears on the ballot in Campbell County, and will face Rep. Powers.

At the local level, there are no contested races on the ballot in the Campbell County General Election, with Property Assessor Brandon Partin, and Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck all unchallenged, along with Joseph Coker in the race for County Attorney. School Board members Lisa Fields (District 1), Brent Lester (District 2), Johnny Byrge (District 3), Josh James (District 4), and Steve Morgan (District 5) are all unopposed.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

ROANE COUNTY

Federally, incumbent District 2 Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is unopposed on the republican ballot, and his Democratic opponent, Meg Gorman, is also unoppopsed.

State Senator Ken Yager is unopposed in both the Republican primary and in the November election.

In State House District 31, Republican Ron Travis and Democrat Dean Sparks are both unopposed and will face off in the fall.

State House member Kent Calfee faces no challenges now, or in the fall, and will serve another term.

Countywide, Property Assessor Molly Hartup is unopposed, but Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson is facing a challenge from Brian Mullins.

The races for Roane County School Board seats feature three contested elections.

In District 1, incumbent Mike Miller faces a challenge from Kristy Bentley.

District 2 voters will choose two candidates from a slate that includes incumbents Darrell Langley and Danny Wright as well as challengers Dwayne Freels and Diane Tate.

District 3 voters will select three candidates from a list that includes all three incumbents—Rob Jago, Hugh Johnson and Vic King—along with challengers Trey Coley, Nancy Hamilton and Kristy Oran.

District 4 incumbent School Board member Nadine Jackson is unopposed.

Voters in Harriman will also have a few choices on the ballot.

Incumbent Harriman Mayor Wayne Best is unopposed. Voters in Harriman will select three City Council members from a slate of candidates that includes a pair of incumbents, Tim Johnson and Kenyon Mee, as well as challengers Johnny Brackett, Brian Frost and Buffy Mee. Lonnie Wright is unopposed to continue servving an unexpired term on the Council.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.