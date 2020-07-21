Early voting update after day 3

522 people voted in Anderson County on Monday, the third day of early voting for the state and federal primary and county general elections set for August 6th.

After three days, 1488 people have cast ballots in Anderson County, including 457 by mail. 533 people have voted in the Democratic primary, while 941 have taken part in the Republican primary.

147 people voted Monday in Campbell County, bringing the total there to 331 after three days.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays in Anderson County, at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Campbell County’s early voting sites will remain the same as in years past. They are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office will be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Jellico’s early voting hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 2 to 7 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.