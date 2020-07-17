Early voting underway: What to expect at the polls

Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election begins Friday, July 17th, and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Saturday, August 1st. Election Day is Thursday, August 6th.

The voter registration deadline to participate in the August election was Tuesday, July 7.

“I encourage voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period. Early voting offers voters the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Across Tennessee, county election commissions have been preparing to run a safe and secure election. You can help them reduce Election Day crowds by voting early.”

This year, there are some changes to early voting in Anderson County. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Clinton Community Center, which has been an early voting site in the past, is not open to the public, so early voting in the city will be at the Anderson County Fair Association Building, located at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, TN (37716). Early voting will continue at its traditional Oak Ridge location at the Midtown Community Center at 102 Robertsville Road, and at the Norris/Andersonville site in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Hours will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

There have also been changes made to the way it will look inside the polls in Anderson County, due to the pandemic. First, officials are trying to make the voting process as “touchless” as possible, and voters will be given a pen to sign in with, which will they will keep and use as a stylus to turn the knob and press the buttons on the actual voting machines. All poll workers will be wearing masks, and will be behind Plexiglas dividers. While state and local election officials cannot require voters to wear masks inside the polling location, it is being strongly encouraged. In addition, there will be stickers on the floor to help with social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available at all poll sites.

Voting sites will be deep-cleaned before and after each day’s session, and also cleaned periodically throughout the day.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Roane County early voting will be taking place in its usual locations, at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Campbell County’s early voting sites will remain the same as in years past. They are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office will be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Jellico’s early voting hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 2 to 7 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.