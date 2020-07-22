Early voting rolling right along

Tuesday in Anderson County, 459 people voted early for the August 6th state and federal primary and county general elections, bringing the four-day total to 1947. 1303 people have voted in the Republican primary in Anderson County, with another 630 people voting on the Democratic side.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays in Anderson County, at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Campbell County election officials report that 149 people cast ballots on Tuesday, and that 480 people have voted during the first four days of the early voting.

Campbell County’s early voting sites will remain the same as in years past. They are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office will be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Jellico’s early voting hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 2 to 7 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Roane County early voting will be taking place in its usual locations, at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Keep in mind that, due to the threat of COVID-19, any registered voter is eligible to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. That request must be submitted and accepted by July 30. This does not apply, however, to anyone voting for the first time. Brand new voters are required to vote in person and can not vote using an absentee ballot.