Early Voting heads into final week

(Secretary of State press release/staff reports) Tennesseans planning to vote early in the State and Federal Primary and County General election only have one week left. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays, and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays, in Anderson County at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Campbell County’s early voting sites will remain the same as in years past. They are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office will be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Jellico’s early voting hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 2 to 7 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Roane County early voting will be taking place in its usual locations, at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Keep in mind that, due to the threat of COVID-19, any registered voter is eligible to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. That request must be submitted and accepted by July 30. This does not apply, however, to anyone voting for the first time. Brand new voters are required to vote in person and can not vote using an absentee ballot.

“We have already seen many Tennesseans take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters have one more week to take advantage of the flexibility and convenience of early voting. There’s no need to wait, go vote early today.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free number, 1-877-850-4959.

Voters who want to vote absentee by-mail must submit their request to their local election commission no later than seven (7) days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.

For the latest information on early voting and the Aug. 6 election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett , Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate .