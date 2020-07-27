Early voting continues through Saturday

Early voting for the August 6th state and federal primary and county general elections in Tennessee will continue through this Saturday, August 1st.

Over the weekend in Anderson County, 856 people voted, with 614 casting ballots on Friday and another 242 on Saturday. That brings the eight-day total to 3790. Of those, 2465 people have voted in the Republican primary and 1297 voters have cast ballots in the Democratic primaries. 867 ballots have been received by mail during the first eight days of the early voting period.

You can vote from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays, and from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays, in Anderson County at the Anderson County Fair Association Building on Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center.

You can find out more about early voting in Anderson County by calling the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or by visiting their website at www.acelect.com.

Campbell County’s early voting sites are the Campbell County Election Commission Office, at 129 Church Alley in Jacksboro, and the Jellico Municipal Building at 410 South Main Street in Jellico.

Hours at the Election Commission Office will be Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Jellico’s early voting hours will be from 9 am to 2 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 2 to 7 pm on Fridays and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

For early voting information in Campbell County, visit www.campbellections.com, or call 423-562-9777.

Roane County early voting will be taking place at the Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood Community Centers, as well as at the First Christian Church on Gum Hollow Road in Oak Ridge (100 Gum Hollow Rd.). Early voting hours in Roane County are 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

For information on voting early in Roane County, visit www.roaneelections.com or call 865-376-3184.

Keep in mind that, due to the threat of COVID-19, any registered voter is eligible to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. That request must be submitted and accepted by July 30. This does not apply, however, to anyone voting for the first time. Brand new voters are required to vote in person and can not vote using an absentee ballot.

Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.