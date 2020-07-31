Donna Lea Crawley Carter age 53 of Clinton

Donna Lea Crawley Carter age 53 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on July 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann Crawley and her son, Mikel Tweedell.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by son, Mitchell Tweedell (Ashley Thwaites); father, Don Crawley; sister, Jamie Crawley; niece, Sky Crawley her husband Lee Crass and their son Owen Crass; nephews, Dean Silvey and Michael Silvey; and the father of her children Bruce Tweedell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1st from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

