Don Vinton Hudson, age 72 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, and a fan of UT Football. He retired from a 30 years career with Norfolk Southern Railway as a track supervisor at Inman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia and most recently in Clinton, Tennessee. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.
He is preceded in death by wife, Janet Hudson; father, Paul Hudson; and brother-in-law, Art Austin; Aunt and Uncle, Peggy and Don Ruchotzke.
He is survived by his son, Richard Hudson and wife Kim; step-children, Mitch Nichols and wife Heather, and Lisa Tate; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; mother, Betty Ray Hudson; brother, Sid Hudson and wife Cynthia; and sister, Kay Austin; and a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved “girl”, Lucy.
Family will have a private burial at Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date.

