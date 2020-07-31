Craig Caldwell, age 60 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 14 Views

Craig Caldwell, age 60 of Oak Ridge passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.  Craig was a veteran of the United States Army and was born April 2, 1960 in Hampton, Virginia. Throughout his life he loved fishing, going to old car shows, loved being driving around and seeing the beautiful scenery of East Tennessee, and hanging out with his Army friends.  Craig is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Cooper; sister, Hope McCoig.
He is survived by:
Sons, Geoffrey Caldwell of Oak Ridge, Donnie Caldwell & fiancé Mercedes of Georgia; daughter, Malisa Caldwell Drulard & husband TJ of Lake City; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Jayden Drulard; father, Joseph Caldwell & wife Charlene of Nashville; special friend, Lisa Brock Hancock of Clinton; nephews, Dustin McCoig and Cory McCoig
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mildred Spears, age 93 of Clinton

Mildred Spears, age 93 of Clinton, TN formerly of Briceville, TN, was born June 12, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.