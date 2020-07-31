Craig Caldwell, age 60 of Oak Ridge passed away at his residence on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Craig was a veteran of the United States Army and was born April 2, 1960 in Hampton, Virginia. Throughout his life he loved fishing, going to old car shows, loved being driving around and seeing the beautiful scenery of East Tennessee, and hanging out with his Army friends. Craig is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Cooper; sister, Hope McCoig.

He is survived by:

Sons, Geoffrey Caldwell of Oak Ridge, Donnie Caldwell & fiancé Mercedes of Georgia; daughter, Malisa Caldwell Drulard & husband TJ of Lake City; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Jayden Drulard; father, Joseph Caldwell & wife Charlene of Nashville; special friend, Lisa Brock Hancock of Clinton; nephews, Dustin McCoig and Cory McCoig

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com