CPD hosts tactical training exercise

Jim Harris Local News

(From CPD Facebook page) Last month the Clinton Police Department hosted a Single Officer Response to Active Killer (S.O.R.T.A.K.) training, presented by Spartan Firearms and Tactical. This training is designed to ensure the quickest possible response by an Officer to an active killer situation in multiple environments, including school and business settings. These incidents occur extremely fast. The speed of having an officer on-scene to address the threat directly minimizes the loss of life.
Sergeant Brandon Floyd (CPD Training Officer) said: “Officers learned how to safely clear a building and engage a threat without back-up. It’s training such as this that we at the Clinton Police Department are doing to constantly improve the safety of our citizens.”

