COVID-19 impact felt locally

As of Wednesday afternoon’s daily update, the Tennessee Department of Health reports that there are now at least 84,417 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. Of those cases, almost 50,000 people have recovered, 888 people have died from COVID-19 complications and there are 33,781 cases currently listed as “active” by state health officials.

In Anderson County, there are at least 335 total cases, with 153 listed as active, 179 recoveries and three deaths. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today have an in-depth analysis of local numbers and you can read that by following this link.

That total now includes Anderson County Commissioner Robert Jameson, who revealed this week that he tested positive for COVID-19. As first reported by the Oak Ridger newspaper, Jameson was tested on Friday after feeling “more tired than normal,” and received his positive result on Tuesday morning, one day after having attended the Commission meeting in person.

That meeting was part in-person and part virtual as six commissioners—including Jameson—were there in room 312 of the Courthouse, with the rest participating through electronic means. The meeting was also attended by dozens of citizens, there to speak against a proposed rezoning that was ultimately rejected by the Commission.

County Mayor Terry Frank said on her Facebook page on Wednesday, following the report in the Oak Ridger, that the Health Department is now in the process of contact tracing to determine who might have been placed at risk of infection. The Commission meeting room was cleaned immediately after Monday night’s meeting and deep cleaned the room again on Tuesday.

Jameson tells the Oak Ridger that he is quarantining at home and aside from feeling “more tired than usual,” he is symptom-free.

Meanwhile, in Campbell County, there are a total of 106 confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus, with 45 cases currently active, 60 recoveries and one death.

Earlier this week, an employee who works in the Campbell County Courthouse in Jacksboro tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all General Sessions court dates for this week have been cancelled and reset for next week. The building has also been deep-cleaned at least twice since word of the positive diagnosis came out.

Some good news on the COVID front locally, and that is that Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox, who tested positive last week, is out of quarantine and, according to Oak Ridge Today, is feeling “fine.” Oliver Springs City Hall, though, will remain closed to the public until Monday, August 3rd.

The state Health Department releases COVID-19 data every day at 4 pm EDT, and you can see the latest information here.

(Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Facebook) “In April, Anderson County Government adopted a Planned Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic that includes workplace policies. Anderson County is abiding by the policy to treat any medical information as a confidential medical record; is sanitizing and cleaning, for both prevention and exposure scenarios, according to CDC guidelines; and is contacting any employee deemed to have had close contact with a positive diagnosis, and asking such employee to self-quarantine, according to CDC guidelines.

Anderson County Government works closely with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and fully cooperates with their contact tracing program. In the event of a positive diagnosis of an employee, for additional reassurance, Anderson County confirms directly with the TDH that contact tracing is occurring.”

The Oak Ridger has now released a story that they have spoken with a commissioner who tested positive. So that both employees and the public are aware, both the county Human Resource Department and I confirmed with the Department of Health that contact tracing is active in this case in addition to the actions the county took internally by policy per CDC guidelines for what is defined as “exposure.”

Please note that even with both parties wearing masks, contact with a positive diagnosis individual within less than 6 feet and for more than 10 minutes constitutes an exposure.

As always, I encourage all citizens to practice all recommended guidelines for staying healthy and safe. That includes staying home if you are sick, frequently washing your hands, wearing a mask if you are able and it is appropriate, and safe-distancing.

Here at the courthouse, we have both preventative and maintenance cleanings to address COVID-19 and we have protocols for intensive sanitation with an actual or suspected exposure event. Those protocols have been followed in this event.

In addition, Anderson County government installed new air purification systems back in May. This system utilizes bipolar ionization technology as another solution to SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, with test results demonstrating a 99.4% reduction rate of the surface strain within 30 minutes.

Friends and neighbors, this is going to be with us for a long time. I know folks are getting tired but there is a lot of guidance out there. Don’t give up hope or faith. Just be smart, follow the guidance and let’s hold each other up.

We are not each other’s enemies. We will get through this!!”