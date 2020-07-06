Corey Lee Taylor, age 32 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on June 30, 2020. Corey was born September 26, 1987 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Corey was a member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church. He loved to go to the races with his dad and brother. He loved to clown and tell jokes, telling stories about his wild and crazy life. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, Corbyn, Collyn, Coltyn, and Shealyn as well as his nephews Bryson, Mason, and Easton. Corey is preceded in death by his wife Samantha Hembree Taylor and father Leroy Taylor Jr.

Mother Kathryn Taylor

Sons Corbyn, Collyn, Coltyn Taylor

Daughter Shealyn Taylor

Brother Leroy Drake Taylor and wife Nakita, who he loved like a sister

Nephews Bryson, Mason, and Easton

Graveside Service 3:00PM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee

You may also view Corey’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

