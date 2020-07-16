Clyde Arthur Stephens, age 90 of Clinton

Clyde Arthur Stephens, age 90 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at his residence. Clyde was of the Baptist Faith and attended Valley View Missionary Baptist church. He loved making watches and flea marketing. He’s preceded in death by his parents James H. & Cinda Stephens, sisters Ruby Stephens, Catholine & Husband Leniol Moore.

He is survived by:

Wife                            Dorothy L. Stephens                                               Lake City

Sons                           Michael & wife Darlene Alenn                               Clinton

                                    Kent & wife Betty Stephens                                    Clinton         

                                    Jim Stephens                                                           Knoxville      

Daughter                   Patricia & Husband Mike Smith                            Oliver Springs

Brothers                     Rubin Stephens                                                      Clinton

3 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren

A host of other family and friends.                       

Funeral Service:  9AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Valley View Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.

Interment to follow funeral service

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

