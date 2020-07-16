Clyde Arthur Stephens, age 90 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at his residence. Clyde was of the Baptist Faith and attended Valley View Missionary Baptist church. He loved making watches and flea marketing. He’s preceded in death by his parents James H. & Cinda Stephens, sisters Ruby Stephens, Catholine & Husband Leniol Moore.

He is survived by:

Wife Dorothy L. Stephens Lake City

Sons Michael & wife Darlene Alenn Clinton

Kent & wife Betty Stephens Clinton

Jim Stephens Knoxville

Daughter Patricia & Husband Mike Smith Oliver Springs

Brothers Rubin Stephens Clinton

3 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren

A host of other family and friends.

Funeral Service: 9AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Valley View Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.

Interment to follow funeral service

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.