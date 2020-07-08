Clinton Recreation & Parks reminds citizens of changes to after school programs

Officials with the Clinton Recreation Parks & Department are reminding the community that changes will be coming to the city’s after-school programs for this upcoming academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an open letter to the community, and especially parents of students in the city school system, officials write that, “As we all transition back to school and after-school programs, we want you to know we have been working diligently to offer a safe place to hang out and recreate after school. The Clinton Community Center will function a lot differently than last year.”

Working with Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders and CDC recommendations, Recreation leaders will be adapting to offer its programs to the community, and especially, the youth.

Among the changes for 2020-21:

The After-School Program will be for children in kindergarten through the 5th grade, and the Middle School Program will be for students in 6 th through 8 th grades. These programs are available by registration only, and with a limited number of spots available.

through 8 grades. These programs are available by registration only, and with a limited number of spots available. Any child 14 years old and younger must always be accompanied by an adult unless registered and attending a designated program. Currently, the center is closed to everyone except the after-school program, per Governor’s Executive Order.

unless registered and attending a designated program. Currently, the center is closed to everyone except the after-school program, per Governor’s Executive Order. To stay as compliant with COVID regulations and offer after-school care, the city says it is adding two new sites for for children, as North and South Clinton Elementary Schools join the Community Center. With these additional locations, officials say they “will no longer need or use buses for a shuttle.”

The Middle School Program will be held at the Clinton Community Center only. The After-School Program will take place at all three locations (North and South Clinton Elementary and Clinton Community Center). All 6th-grade students from North or South Clinton Elementaries enrolled in the program will attend at their school, while any 6th-graders from Clinton Elementary who are enrolled in the program will participate at the community center, and will attend alongside the middle school program.

City of Clinton residents will have priority for signs-ups and registration, then surrounding city and county residents will follow.

For more information, call 865-457-0642 or visit the city’s webiste at www.clintontn.net.