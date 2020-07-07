Clinton Library back to curbside service only

Due to the rapidly escalating number of active cases of Covid-19 in Anderson County over the weekend, the Clinton Public Library will be returning to no-contact, curbside service only beginning today (Tuesday, July 7th.)

In a social media post, the Library said that staff members will keep everyone updated as to when they will be able to try to open to partial service again.

If you need items, you can place holds through the online catalog, over the phone, or via email at [email protected] and a librarian will contact you about curbside pickup.