Clinton City Schools announce staggered reopening plans

The Clinton City Schools announced their plans for a staggered return to the classroom next month on Monday, while also unveiling a virtual online learning option for those parents who may not feel comfortable sending their kids back to class.

The complete plan is available for viewing at the school system’s website at www.clintonschools.org, along with a parent survey on whether you will be sending your student or students to a brick-and-mortar classroom or if you will choose the online learning option.

The school year in Clinton will begin with “Sneak Peek” events in each individual classroom on a drop-in basis so that parents can see what changes have been made in their child’s classroom and what steps are in place to keep them mhealthy.

The Sneak Peeks will be done on a staggered schedule, just like the return to class.

It begins with first and sixth graders at all three schools visiting their classrooms and meeting teachers between 4 and 6 pm on Wednesday, August 5th. On Thursday, the 6th, second and fifth graders will get a Sneak Peek, followed on Monday, August 10th by third and fourth grade students.

The start of school will also be staggered, with the first day of classes for first and sixth graders set for Friday, August 7th. Monday the 10th, second and fifth graders will have their first days of school, and third and fourth graders will begin ntheir academic year on Tuesday, August 11th. Under this plan, the first day that all first through sixth graders will be in the building at the same time is Wednesday, August 12th.

Kindergarten students will report on a staggered schedule as well, with Group A attending school on August 10th, Group B on the 11th, Group C on the 12th, and Group D on August 13th, with dismissal each day at 11:30 am.

Friday the 14th, teachers will contact parents with their classroom and teacher assignments, and the following week will see additional staggered days at half-capacity through the 20th. All kindergarten students will report on August 21st and be dismissed at 11:30 am, and their first full day of class, and subsequently, the first day that all students in all grades will be in the building at the same time is August 24th.

Among the new measures undertaken to protect student and staff health, there will be health check stations at each entrance to each school, where students and staff members will be temperature-checked before entering the building. If they have a fever of 100.4 or higher, they cannot enter the building and will have to wait until 72 hours after their fever breaks to return to class.

Here is a link to slide show presentation prepared by school leaders, at the end of which there is a brief survey asking if your child will be attending school in person or online.

We will learn much more about the Clinton City Schools’ plans for reopening when Director of Schools Kelly Johnson joins us on “Ask Your Neighbor” at 10:15 am Wednesday on WYSH, WQLA and BBB-TV.