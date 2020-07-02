Charles Vernon Baker, 83, of Sweetwater

Charles Vernon Baker, 83, of Sweetwater, TN, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Erlanger Baroness Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Charles V. Baker was born on October 4, 1936 in Baltimore, Ohio to Ernest and Mary Baker. He married Donna L. Yates on October 16, 1954. Together they raised four children. All who knew him, know how he loved his God and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, since he loved to tell people about him. He had a big heart and was always willing to give to those in need. He will be remembered for his incessant teasing, easy laugh, friendly smile, and loving hospitality.

Charles Baker is predeceased by his parents, three sisters, Sharlet Baker, Leoma Harden and Lyda Kornmiller and brother, David Baker.

He is survived by his wife, Donna L. Baker of Sweetwater, TN, the love of his life for 65 years; their children, Richard L. Baker and his wife Belinda of Shepherd, TX, Joy E. Zweiner and her husband Jay of Sweetwater, TN, Charlotte J. Odum and her husband Tim of Holdenville, OK and James D. Baker and his wife Michelle of Knoxville, TN; his brothers, Robert Baker of Houston, TX and Philip Baker of Pickerington, OH; his sister, Faith Hurst of Shelby, OH; 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The viewing and funeral service will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the First Apostolic Church of Knoxville, 5020 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912. Viewing will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and the celebration of life will be at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

