Charles Hickman Sands, age 87, of Kingston, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 6, 1933 in Harriman, to the late James and Myrtle Sands. Charles served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed attending Southwest Point Baptist Church while his health permitted. Charles worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator and after retirement, he enjoyed visiting the Rocky Top in Harriman and making coffee in the mornings. He also loved being outside and mowing his yard. Preceded in death by his parents; James and Myrtle Long Sands; son, Tony Sands; daughter, Tammy Martin Jenkins; first wife, Kathleen Humphreys Sands; two sisters and one brother.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 24 years Barbara Meredith Boyd Sands
Children Debbie Kennedy & husband, George of Harriman
Janet Allen & husband, Earl of Oakdale
Step-Children Billy Boyd & wife, Eugenia of Kingston
Bliss Gonzales of Greenville
Sister Mary Ruth Adkisson of Rockwood
Grandchildren Travis, Janie Lynn, Charlie Jr., Brandon, Ryan, James, Beth,
Daniel, Gracie, Levi, Chyenne and Shelby
16 Great-Grandchildren and a host of extended family and dear friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery in Kingston with Billy Boyd officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.